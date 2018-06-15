Speech to Text for Flag burning ceremony

commemoratin g the adoption of the stars and stripes. live kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan attended a pretty special event this evening in honor of our flag?brooke, what was that like? katie it was in west concord tonight.. the american legion and the boy scouts came together to host an unservicable flag burning ceremony... and i have to say ? it was a pretty touching thing to witness.xxx trumpet playing according to the u?s flag code?a flag may be retired and burned when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display. 95 flags were given to the west concord boyscouts and legion to do a proper burning ceremony. the service was complete with a telling of the old glory story and a teaching of how to fold a flag. vietnam veteran thomas turner says this service is important to him. "it means a lot to me to have the people here and also people that want to do the right thing by retiring the flag instead of throwing it in a dumpster." tonight at the service?3 flags were burned and they will continue to retire the others through the weekend. it was really nice to see these war veterans and their families coming together for this./// what a way to honor our flag and those who have served for our country. thank you brooke./// the albert lea? freeborn county chamber of commerce officially has a new director. rhonda jordal has been selected for the position and will take over on monday. jordal was previously executive director of the family alliance for veterans of america. she is replacing randy kehr (c? rrr).///