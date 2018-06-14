Speech to Text for Wheelchair sports camp

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the national wheelchair sports camp in stewartville. ironwood springs christian ranch is hosting the camp that encourages youth and adults with physical challenges to participate in many sport themed activities through the week. last night before the closing ceremony there was a bean bag tournament and obstacle course to finish the week. campers are pulled out of their comfort zones and do things they never thought were possible for them./// "it is a very nice experience you get to come out and just try new things... get out of your comfort zone." iron wood springs holds camps similar to this year round with several ameneties like an equestrian park and