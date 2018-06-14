Clear
SEVERE WX: Heat Advisory View Alerts

Wheelchair sports camp

Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch is hosting the camp for youth and adults.

Posted: Thu Jun 14 18:28:30 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jun 14 18:28:31 PDT 2018
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Wheelchair sports camp

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the national wheelchair sports camp in stewartville. ironwood springs christian ranch is hosting the camp that encourages youth and adults with physical challenges to participate in many sport themed activities through the week. last night before the closing ceremony there was a bean bag tournament and obstacle course to finish the week. campers are pulled out of their comfort zones and do things they never thought were possible for them./// "it is a very nice experience you get to come out and just try new things... get out of your comfort zone." iron wood springs holds camps similar to this year round with several ameneties like an equestrian park and
Mason City
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
We're tracking some heat just in time for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events