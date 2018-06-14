Speech to Text for Runnin' with the Law is this weekend.

law-vo-5 it's training time for the 9th annual runnin' with the law triathlon in mason city. run with law-vo-1 lowerthirdcourtesy:june 2017 runnin' with the law mason city, ia people can join local law enforcement members as they run...bike...and swim. lowerthird2line:runnin' with the law mason city, ia all proceeds help sponsor police unit 18 community events... like cops for kids...youth sports teams...bike week and the special olympics. detective aaron onder is preparing for the event - and invites anyone and everyone to join in.xxx run with law-sot-1 lowerthird2line:det. aaron onder mason city police department "it's a lot of fun. it's a great event, getting us and the public together and involved, and it's just a fun event. you don't have to be super competitive to come out and do this, you don't have to be a superstar triathlete. just come on out and have a good time, and have some fun." / registration is still open until noon tomorrow. the triathalon starts at eight in the morning at the aquatic center. / when