Speech to Text for SCOTUS Rules on Minnesota law about what you can wear at the polls

big news for minnesota voters... today the supreme court struck down a law restricting people from wearing "political" clothing at the polls... bike share-vo-1 lowerthirdcourtesy:file supreme court strike down mn law kimt news 3 justices voted seven to two arguing the law is too broad and violates free speech... but the state disagrees...sayi ng the restrictions prevented voter intimidation. we spoke to daniel housley- a 20-15 law grad... he tells us he see's both sides of the argument... but thinks some people will take it to the extreme.xxx bike share-sot-1 supreme court clothing-sot-2 it's good for those who can control ourselves and bad for those who cant. most states have restrictions for what people can wear when they vote-but the supreme court says minnesota's restraints were too broad. / if