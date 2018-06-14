Speech to Text for Muslim family says they were discriminated against at local restaurant

tonight - a family is speaking out...after they say they were discriminated against at a rochester resturaunt. red lobster-vo-1 red lobster-vo-3 the council on american-islamic relations is a muslim advocacy group. they're currently blasting national chain "red lobster"...for what they call harsh treatment of an islamic family. / kimt news 3's jeremiah wilcox has been following this story all day and joins us live now in rochester. live jeremiah - what are you finding out? red lobster-lintro-2 raquel...right now is the holy month of ramadan for muslims...where they fast from sun-up to sunset. the family went to the resturant to break the fast..and they say they were humiliated. they didn't want to go on camera...but their lawyer is speaking on their behalf...saying the family wants an apology. i spoke with people in the community who say incidents like this are nothing new.xxx red lobster-lpkg-1 red lobster-lpkg-2 vo: hearing the experience one muslim family endured is something bas- um fad-lee-ah and his family say they know all to well. sot: red lobster-lpkg-3 i was once with her and someone almost drove us into the wall in the median in the street vo: red lobster-lpkg-4 the latest call to action involves a rochester family... who is asking red lobster for an apology after they claim they were discriminated against at the resturant. they didn't want to speak on camera but their lawyer says these situations are on the rise. sot: over all in our state in the last couple years in our state. school discrimination that's been very concerning. vo: those in the mulsim community tell me they live in fear...every time they openly express their religious beliefs. sot: red lobster-lpkg-5 not being very open about it practicing our religion we try to be more subtle about it. vo: fad-lee-ah says local muslims feel repressed... even more so than the immediate months following 9-11. sot: you don't want to have this fight everyday you pick up with this guy-why did you say this guy...you want to carry your normal life. vo: red lobster-lpkg-6 but he is working with the rochester muslim community circle. in hopes of helping neighborhoods become more tolerant and stop discrimination. sot: i want to change their minds so that their not doing these harmful things and become better people red lobster-lvo-1 raquel... i did reach out to red lobster and they released this statement to me.... saying quote... red lobster-ltag-2 "we welcome everyone in our restaurants for a great seafood dining experience. all our guests should be treated equally and given the respect they deserve. since this is an open legal matter, i can't share any additional information at this time." live in rochester - jeremiah wilcox - kimt news 3. thank you jeremiah. the family is asking for a written apology and compenstation that they say would be donated to charity. / storm