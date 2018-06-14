Speech to Text for Community Lend a Helping Hand

cleanup-stnger-3 days after flooding and storms devastated local communities...cl ean-up is underway. today...volunte ers are donating their time at the rudd rockford marble rock school...which was hit especially hard by the storms. kimt news three's brian tabick has more. he joins us live in rockford...bria n?xxx storm cleanup-lintro-2 raquel...i'm here at the school in rockford. and it looks completely different now then it did around nine o'clock this morning...when volunteers started cleaning up trees...limbs...an d other debris. students and others i spoke with say they are glad to be able to help out their community.xxx storm cleanup-lpkg-1 natural sound storm cleanup-lpkg-2 dozens of people...picking up the pieces...after mother nature made a mess of the rudd rockford marble rock school grounds. natural sound coming from all over. i don't know these guys were these guys are clarksville clarksville yes appreciate you coming up and when you have this much work to do, it isn't the natural sound easiest job, especially in the rain. storm cleanup-lpkg-3 i wasn't going to get up this morning because was raining and i could hear it thundering so i kept checking my phone to see a text that said we're gonna do a different time and we never got it storm cleanup-lpkg-6 but it's a job everyone wants to be a part of including sierra kuhlers and jayden jorgensen. women helping out around town for like five days it was really bad storm cleanup-lpkg-4 we see them on the weather channel and everything but we had to so close to home really wants me and i assume everybody just to come together and help our community out storm cleanup-lpkg-5 and this big show of support isn't coming as a surprise for school officials. storm cleanup-lpkg-8 we have a special community and we know that. and we want to put the call out for help with expected that we would get a lot of help probably surpassed maybe what our expectations were especially storm cleanup-lpkg-7 but while there is a lot of work left to be done. natural sound there is a silver lining...as students and community members come back to school durig their summer vacation. there's lotta people here that you don't get to see over summer because you just schools over you don't see him every day anymore you get to talk to them again and catch up and find out how everybodies summer has been and just do stuff together that helps the community out. /