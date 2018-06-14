Speech to Text for Firefighter Water Rescue Training

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

- more people are hanging out around the water. while people spend time on beaches and boats - the rochester fire department is doing a three day water safety training to prepare for potential emergencies. kimt news 3's annalise johnson shows us what equipment firefighters are learning to use. xxx water rescue-lpkg-1 water rescue-pkgll-2 im at foster arend park with the rochester firefighters. today they're doing a water rescue training and practicing using their 3 rescue boats. im in one of the three right now. water rescue-pkgll-4 the boats are used for different situations - some are better for rescue - some are better for swift water water rescue-pkgll-6 the firefighters are firing up the three boats to get used to driving each one. boat engine captain caleb feine thinks the training is important so they can be ready to go if they need to use one of the boats. lowerthird2line:captain caleb feine rochester fire department getting out here and using the tools getting that muscle memory down so we can move quick in the case we need to water rescue-pkgll-7 while operating the boats - they're practicing water rescue techniques and scooping dummies out of the water. firefighter kyle mueller leads the training. doing some of the stuff that we may end up doing if we get a call out here as it heats up - they're ready for any summer fun that could turn dangerous. this weekends gonna start getting really warm people are getting more active they're getting out on the water and the beaches and so you know we gotta be prepared they're ready to keep us safe on the water - and they're also prepared for the worst. throughout the summer different activities we'll actually put the boat out on the water for standby like for rochesterfest otherwise in case of emergency or a body recovery unfortunately that does happen water rescue-pkgll-3 the firefighters go through this training at least once a year and their recruits go through it as part of their recruit academy. in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. june 14 is