Camping Crazies (6/14)

Posted: Thu Jun 14 16:34:02 PDT 2018
Posted By: AJ Ellingson

night... at 6 oh clock... do you know where your outdoor pictures are? - its time for another edition of camping crazies.. remember send your photos to camping crazies at kimt.com.xxx camping crazies-nat-vo-3 natural sound: camping crazies music. camping crazies-nat-vo-2 - our very own katie huinker sends us the pictures for the week... katie and her husband cody.. are enjoying a vacay in alaska.. with some beautiful scenery. - they are also looking at bears on their t-v... but you can see.. people have their cameras out.. that's because the bear is really close to their bus - and here's a great shot of katie and cody.. on their holiday vacations trip to alaska. - camping crazies returns next thursday. / big four classic over-vo-3
We're tracking some heat just in time for the weekend.
