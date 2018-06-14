Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (6-14-18)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

weather-live-2 weather-studio-2 so far this week the emphasis has been on the additional rainfall that the area has received. while we'll be tracking some spotty showers and storms for friday and saturday, the attention will really turn to the heat. clouds will clear for tonight giving way to sunshine and hot conditions for friday. highs will be in the lower 90's across the area with feels like temperatures approaching 100 degrees. southern minnesota, especially rochester, has the best chance to see some spotty showers and storms for friday evening. the same will be true heading into late saturday morning and into early saturday afternoon while north iowa catches a break. the weekend will be filled with heat in iowa and minnesota as highs stay in the lower to even approaching mid 90's with feels like temperatures in the upper 90's to near 100 degrees. a cold front will move through monday bringing some showers and thunderstorms. next week is looking fairly quiet overall with drier conditions expected after next monday. weather-main-5 weather-main-4 so far this week the emphasis has been on the additional rainfall that the area has received. while we'll be tracking some spotty showers and storms for friday and saturday, the attention will really turn to the heat. clouds will clear for tonight giving way to sunshine and hot conditions for friday. highs will be in the lower 90's across the area with feels like temperatures approaching 100 degrees. southern minnesota, especially rochester, has the best chance to see some spotty showers and storms for friday evening. the same will be true heading into late saturday morning and into early saturday afternoon while north iowa catches a break. the weekend will be filled with heat in iowa and minnesota as highs stay in the lower to even approaching mid 90's with feels like temperatures in the upper 90's to near 100 degrees. a cold front will move through monday bringing some showers and thunderstorms. next week is looking fairly quiet overall with drier conditions expected after next monday. tonight: partly cloudy. lows: upper 60's. winds: southeast at 10 to 15 mph. friday: mostly sunny/isolated pm storms highs: lower 90's. winds: southeast 15 to 20 mph. friday night: scattered storms southern minnesota early/partly cloudy. lows: lower 70's. winds: south at 10 to 15 mph. as summer kicks