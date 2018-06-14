Home
What is Debt Consolidation
Our latest My Money Monday segment breaks down debt consolidation and what you need to know
Posted: Thu Jun 14 14:18:51 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jun 14 14:18:51 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jenna Richardson
Mason City
79°
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Albert Lea
75°
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
75°
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
72°
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
74°
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
We're tracking some heat just in time for the weekend.
North Iowa firefighter accused of drunk driving while on emergency call
Sewer collapse in Mason City
UPDATE: Man killed in crash southeast of Rochester
Investigation into unlicensed tattoo artist in Cerro Gordo County
Man arrested for six crimes in Charles City
Boy rescued from eastern Iowa pool
Strawberry farm loses 75% of berries to storm damage
Child's death under investigation in northeast Iowa
Rochester restaurant accused of mistreating a Muslim family
Governor's declaration allowing residents to apply for individual assistance
What is Debt Consolidation
KIMT StormTeam 3 weather Forecast 6-14-18
Rochester Police Dept. at Thursdays on First & 3rd
New VFW location opening
Local highlights (6/13)
Hail damage to strawberries
Intersection safety
Untested tattoo artist
SAW: Chloe Mueller
Thousands of Dollars in Stolen Rims and Tires
