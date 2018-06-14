Clear
KIMT StormTeam 3 weather Forecast 6-14-18

Storms for this morning with sunshine & humidity this afternoon.

Posted: Thu Jun 14 05:09:51 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jun 14 05:09:52 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jon Rivas

(((weather at wall(((there have been storms in iowa this morning and will will see more storm activity for north iowa for the morning with less of a chance for southern minnesota. the storm chance will taper off this afternoon and we will clear up for the evening. a warm front is passing over the area which will bring heat and humidity. highs will return to the low 90's for friday with the feel like temps in the upper 90's. this weekend will be very hot. 90's will be the highs for saturday and sunday with the heat index closer to 100. isolated storms will be possible overnight friday night and into saturday morning. next week we will begin with showers and storms on monday with highs falling to the lower 80's for the beginning of next week. today: isolated storms/pm clearing. highs: upper 70s/near 80. winds: southeast at 10 to 20 mph. tonight: partly cloudy. lows: upper 60's. winds: southeast 10 to 15 mph. friday:partly thanks jon. fire crews out west continue to tackle several fast? moving wildfires... threatening homes and businesses. the largest one, near durango, colorado... has already burned more than 27? thousand acres... and is far from contained. roughly 30 blazes are currently burning across nine
Mason City
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 63°
Isolated storms bringing heat for the weekend.
