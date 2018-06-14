Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 weather Forecast 6-14-18

(((weather at wall(((there have been storms in iowa this morning and will will see more storm activity for north iowa for the morning with less of a chance for southern minnesota. the storm chance will taper off this afternoon and we will clear up for the evening. a warm front is passing over the area which will bring heat and humidity. highs will return to the low 90's for friday with the feel like temps in the upper 90's. this weekend will be very hot. 90's will be the highs for saturday and sunday with the heat index closer to 100. isolated storms will be possible overnight friday night and into saturday morning. next week we will begin with showers and storms on monday with highs falling to the lower 80's for the beginning of next week. today: isolated storms/pm clearing. highs: upper 70s/near 80. winds: southeast at 10 to 20 mph. tonight: partly cloudy. lows: upper 60's. winds: southeast 10 to 15 mph. friday:partly thanks jon. fire crews out west continue to tackle several fast? moving wildfires... threatening homes and businesses. the largest one, near durango, colorado... has already burned more than 27? thousand acres... and is far from contained. roughly 30 blazes are currently burning across nine