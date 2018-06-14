Speech to Text for Rochester Police Dept. at Thursdays on First & 3rd

for the first time, rochester police department has a booth at thursdays on first and third. seargant jon turk, who's been with the department over 20 years helps lead it's community engagement. he says having a booth at the weekly event is a way to connect with community members and get feedback from them. each week the department will highlight a different topic so citizens can get a better understanding of what the department does, and how they can help. sergeant turk also says the booth also allwos them to be available for anyone who needs help, which he says is one of the highlights of his job. to see that joy and the relief in people's lives, that's rewarding. there's a lot of rewards with law enforcement. at the booth today, r?p?d will be focusing on crime prevention. people can learn about what they can do at home to prevent crime. the booth will be staffed from 11?30 am to 8?30 p?m. but the crime prevention will be featured from from 11?30 a?m to 1?30 p?m and again from 5?30