Speech to Text for New VFW location opening

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

after shutting down it's location of 94 years, rochester's veterans of foreign wars, or v?f?w, is hosting a grand opening of it's new location in north west rochester. on the scene and as kimt news three's annalisa pardo shows us, this grand opening is about more than just a new building./// the v?f?w isn't just opening it's doors to a new building, but hoping to open doors to a younger generation of veterans who may need support. the face of veterans is changing... according to the united states census, there are over 2 million veterans from the post 9?11 era. rodney peterson, a member of the v?f?w, is one of them... a veteran of the iraq war. we're not grandpa's vfw anymore, were modern and we have the conveniences and support of the next generation. with about 20 percent of veterans having post traumatic stress disorder... rodney hopes the new facility can bring younger veterans in... and show them how the organization can help. people who already gone through the hassle supported me so i didn't have to go through the hassle. so many of the younger generation thin they can handle things on their own. i don't know why it is they don't want to, or shy away from support mechanisms. but were here to help them and work with them. but this place isn't just for veterans,peopl e in the community are encouraged to come to the new location as a way to support veterans.