Local highlights (6/13)

last two teams in north iowa... to lose a game this season. ? even though... lake mills and newman have a loss on their records tonight... this in a game featuring two teams going in the right direction. ? newman is 16 and 1... lake mills is 10 and 2. ? knights get started early.. top of the first... andrew morse with a ground ball to short stop.. he's tossed out at first base.. but it will score the first run of the game. ? and when caden kratz is on the bump... sometimes 1 is all you need... this strikeout ends the bottom of the inning. ? newman starts to blow it open in the second... first... its junior evan paulus.. follow this one closely... deep and gone.. off the light pole in left center field. ? same frame.. kratz is at the dish.. and kratz is leaving the park.. his second home run in the first two innings. ? newman wins 16?0 in four innings./// ? you can feel the excitement in the air.. on the baseball diamond in southern minnesota.... we are just hours away from the first pitch at the state tournament. ? rushford peterson is back at state for the second time in school history... and will play in the class a quarterfinals against south ridge tomorrow at 5:30 in chaska. ? it's the trojans first time in the bracket... since the 2005 season./// the central springs softball team is going for win number 13 tonight against osage. ? the panthers offense is red hot as of late... at least 10 runs.. in five of their last six... make it six of seven kessa fingalsen with an rbi. ? and then its kaylee parks.. right back up the middle... scoring another run. ? c?s wins... 14?2./// ? speaking of talented softball players in our area... throw chloe mueller of clear lake into that mix. ? the lions senior is our newest student athlete of the week and her story can be found on the sports page at kimt.com. ? but here's the unique part about chloe... should could have won this award.. in any of her four sports. ? and she says.. theres a couple people in particular that get the credit for getting her involved.xxx chloe mueller: my parents, they've kept me involved, i started out in 4th grade and i didnt want anything to do with sports, they got me out and ive stayed with it since, theyve kept me motivated on days that i wanted to be done because it gets to be a lot with four sports, but ive been lucky to have those parents with