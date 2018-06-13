Speech to Text for Hail damage to strawberries

one strawberry farm in mabel is feeling the effects of last week's hail storm. wold strawberries raises 10 to 12 acres of strawberries... unfortunately, they only have about 25 percent of those left after the intense storms. the owner of the farm says it was small hail that blew sideways and left blemishes on most of the plants cutting the berries right off the stems. luckily ? there's only one week left of berry picking season and the farmer says they will be able to provide good berries to their customers through the "it hurts it hurts big time, we had to quit with we do quite a bit of pre picked berries and we had to quit that because we can't ask the pickers to pick every berry." wayne says this is the first time in 45 years that the farm has been hailed out./// first in the state