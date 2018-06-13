Speech to Text for Intersection safety

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and the minnesota department of transportatio n is taking extra steps this summer to be sure people are safe on the roads. live kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan is live in bryon ? brooke what changes will we be seeing? katie soon many stop signs including this one and traffic lights all across the state will have reflective tape on them to be sure they won't be missed anymore.xxx in order to reduce crashes at intersections, mndot is putting red reflective metal strips on almost 1 thousand stop sign posts and flourescent yellow tape at nearly 1 hundred traffic lights across minnesota this summer. they will mainly be put onto locally owned roads that intersect with 2 lane 2 way state highways. one woman says she doesn't feel they would be necessary in such a rural area. "maybe in places with more stop signs but we don't really have that many problems or traffic problems down here so i don't know." but... anne meyer with mndot tells me the rural roads are often where stop signs are missed the most... so they're hoping this will make people more aware of them. live in byron brooke mckivergan kimt news 3./// thank you brooke ... all of the new protective measures will be installed on what state transportatio n officials consider to be moderate