Speech to Text for Untested tattoo artist

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and high risk corridors.//// the number of people getting inked is on the rise. around 1 in 3 people have a tattoo. but also on the rise is the concern for where you're getting your art work done. those with the cerro gordo county department of public health say they're investigating an unlicensed artist tattooing out of their garage or house. on the scene k?i?m?t news three's brian tabick is speaking to a local tattoo shop owner about why that may be concerning.xxx sound of a tattoo gun. natural sound for josh reindl and brad duckert getting a tattoo is more than just work. it's relaxing i'm kind of a meditative you got your breathing correct you know you going to that zone and your body does weird stuff to your body starts to release endorphins but in their line of work people tattooing without a license is concerning. when they come in it's infected because the after care is in the same they don't have to take care of them no sub is tattooing out of a garage obviously isn't a professional and it happens more often than you might think. they come in and it got horrible work i mean we have portfolios photos of stuff a daily basis so it's not stuff that you can tell it's not professionally done so we should have a garage and a living room or the kitchen we fix and we are going otherwise to help to help people cover their stuff up but you know yes if they've been tattooed they need to get tested the cerro gordo county department of public health are telling people that if you have had a tattoo done anywhere but licensed shop you should be tested for hepatitis b?c and h?i?v. scares me to get it done anywhere other than in the shop but this isn't a new issue. it's always been going on it's always going to continue to go on which is why duckert says people need to really learn not only about the person doing the tattoo, but the safety concerns that come with having it done in an unsanitary place. if they don't have the training of the on k?i?m?t dot com we have links to the licensed tattoo shops in both iowa and minnesota. you can find this story under local