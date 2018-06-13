Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Weather
Radar
Maps & Radars
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Closings
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
CBS Video
Streaming Newscasts
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Weather
Radar
Maps & Radars
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Closings
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
CBS Video
Streaming Newscasts
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
Thousands of Dollars in Stolen Rims and Tires
Mason City police aren't commenting on the open investigation
Posted: Wed Jun 13 16:55:51 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jun 13 16:55:52 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jenna Richardson
Mason City
Clear
72°
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
70°
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Austin
Clear
72°
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Charles City
Clear
73°
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
More Weather
Rochester
Clear
70°
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
We're tracking more rain late tonight and into Thursday.
Radar
Eye In The Sky
Most Popular Stories
North Iowa firefighter accused of drunk driving while on emergency call
Thousands of dollars in stolen rims and tires from local dealership
Man arrested for six crimes in Charles City
Woman accused of check forgery
Flooding takes family home of 35 years.
The LeRoy Community Pool is open... for now
Disturbance call in Decorah leads to felony domestic abuse charge
Watch: Drone footage captures significant flooding in Mason City
Neighbors say nearby cemetery adds to flooding: 'something needs to be done'
Local sports scores/highlights from Tuesday, June 12th
Latest Video
Thousands of Dollars in Stolen Rims and Tires
Getting Ready for National Night Out
Testing for E. Coli
Story of instpiration basketball
Kids take part in STEM summer camp
Oral surgery center cuts down on opioids
DMC meeting focuses on sustainable energy
Disaster relief offered to Iowa counties
KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (6-13-18)
Rochester named first Intercultural City in US
Community Events