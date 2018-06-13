Speech to Text for Getting Ready for National Night Out

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

national night out.bmp it's an event that promotes a positive relationships between community members and law enforcement. natl night out-vo-1 lowerthird2line:getting ready for national night out rochester, mn today - the rochester - eyota - and stewartville mayors signed the proclamation in the city council chambers declaring august 7 the 35th annual national night out in olmsted county. the during the event olmsted county deputies will travel around the county and stop by people's grill-outs and potlucks to say hi. xxx natl night out-sot-1 lowerthird2line:mayor tyrel clark mayor of eyota i think it really puts a first name to those officers that are walking around in your neighborhood. when you see for us its deputy mcfarland is our community officer - when deputy mcfarland becomes casey to everybody i think it really drops down those barriers today we saw