Story of instpiration basketball

it's a story of inspiration... a local man is using his familys tragedy to give back to his community. k?i?m?t news threes jeremiah wilcox shows us how the game of basketball... is giving hope to so many. over 20?years ago rodney collins had the world to look forward to. a bright future that was cut short from gang related violence in chicago. one of the worst days of my life. a stray bullet fatally struck 10?year?old rodney in his neck. that's when collins mom?denis ? packed their bags in 19?94 and moved to rochester. i decided i wasn't going to lose another son. it's what spurred her other son teddy ? to want to find a solution to