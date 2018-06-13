Speech to Text for Kids take part in STEM summer camp

our area are starting off their summer learning about stem - or science... technology... engineering... and math. robotics stem camp-vo-1 lowerthird2line:stem summer camp albert lea, mn the albert lea high school robotics team held this stem camp today. they used pendulums to teach kids about newton's laws of motion. they are holding the camp as a way to get young kids excited about science.xxx robotics stem camp-sot-1 lowerthird2line:emma barclay albert lea high schooler getting them started right now, it's kinda just getting them a step forward in what they want to do in their science. the camp is for students who will be entering 4th through 7th grade this fall. the camp ended today.