Speech to Text for Oral surgery center cuts down on opioids

prescribed opioids to patients after surgery... but one local dental office is making a change to cut down on the number of opioids they are prescribing by switching to a new drug. Doctor Lyell Hogg of North Iowa Oral Surgery and Dental Implant Center says many offices pain medications of choice are oxycodone or vicodin. But his clinic is one of the first offices to switch to Exparel... a non-opioid medication which is injected in to the mouth where the surgery was done and can last up to 72 hours. Dr. Lyell Hogg, North Iowa Oral Surgery and Dental Implant Center: "Patients who go home with a certain amount of medication they may not use it all and after five days when they're really not having that much pain anymore now we have this extra opioid medication sitting around at home that has the potential for abuse." Hogg says the drug is only used on patients over the age of 18. He says they make up about 90 percent of the patients who are seen in his office.