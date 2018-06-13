Speech to Text for DMC meeting focuses on sustainable energy

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

medical center's energy and sustainability department hosted a presentation today to discuss sustainable energy. k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox is live outside the public library where the meeting took place... jeremiah what can you tells us?xxx dmc energy district-lintro-3 amy i'm here at the public library in downtown rochester where that presentation was given today. dmc energy district-lintro-2 the meeting focused on what other cities around the country are doing to become more energy effiecent... and how rochester can be a part of that growing push toward improving sustainabilty.xx x dmc energy district-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:dmc looking to go green rochester, mn vo: people filled the room looking to learn more about how the city of rochester plans to create a sustainable framework to supply energy as it grows. it's something lukas johnson has a passion for. sot: dmc energy district-pkg-3 it started with recycling everyone wants to reduce reuse and recycle and that's your milk carton at home for some reason i just felt the need...and it just started from there. dmc energy district-pkg-7 vo: rochester has three district energy systems. olmsted county-mayo clinic and the city of rochester all have connected buildings... but use different energy sources - which means more energy is being used than is necessary. residents and city leaders wanted to know the best way to continue to create growth and investment without compromising the earth. sot: dmc energy district-pkg-4 that can further project the energy or energy reductions and reducing carbon footprint. dmc energy district-pkg-9 vo: the meeting today looked at models from other cities and how they use their energy systems. now - they are hoping to find a model that fits for rochester. johnson says the work is never going to stop until they find a solution. sot: as i look towards my kids as they get older and their kids some day we need to leave this plant the best shape we can. / dmc energy district-ltag-2 amy - this is just one of the many meetings that they plan to have. and d-m-c organizers say they love to have the public's input. reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / thank you jeremiah. the next meeting will be held on july 18th at the rochester public library. / / a