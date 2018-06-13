Speech to Text for Disaster relief offered to Iowa counties

kim reynolds is issuing a disaster proclamation for seven eastern iowa counties after the recent flooding on monday. but what exactly goes into that process... and what does it mean for people living in those counties who want to get state aid? kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live at the cerro gordo county emergency management agency. alex - what can you tell us?xxx disaster declaration-lintro-3 amy - the counties in that proclamation include cerro gordo and floyd... as well as allamakee... bremer... chickasaw... howard and winneshiek. disaster declaration-lintro-2 that means that families can apply for assistance for cleanup if they meet certain income guidelines. one family i spoke with in charles city was impacted by last weekend's weather... and says it's nice to have that option available.xxx disaster declaration-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:flood cleanup and assistance charles city, ia josh mack and his family were watching the news...when the threat of a tornado sent them down into their basement. then he noticed the sound of running water. he tried stuffing some towels in a door to keep the water at bay.... but all of a sudden...a wall of rainwater forced his basement door open. disaster declaration-pkg-7 "we lost everything. we got about 3 feet of water in the basement, we lost all of our belongings and just ruined our pretty much finished basement." disaster declaration-pkg-9 the water forced his family to head upstairs. when it receded...it left behind a layer of mud...covering everything. his insurance will not cover the damage... but he is looking into applying for disaster assistance relief. "i did speak with lezlie about that, and so we may pursue that option. we'll talk to her and see what's available." floyd county emergency management director lezlie weber notes there are different types of proclamations for situations like the flooding we saw last weekend... but notes that there are guidelines for a jurisdiction to ask for state assistance. lowerthird2line:lezlie weber floyd co. emergency management agency "if they know the extent of the disaster is going to exhaust our resources locally, they can declare that, and that opens up state knowing that we need help." disaster declaration-pkg-10 if there is an upside to this disaster...mack says it's still having his family alive and well...and his community pitching in to help out. "charles city is a great community to live in and they were very very supportive and helped us. we had a lot of great friends, and so i'm very grateful for that community atmosphere. so, thank you." / disaster declaration-ltag-2 if your family makes less than twice the federal poverty level... you may qualify to receive up to 5- thousand dollars to help you get back on your feet. for those who are considering applying for the individual assitance grant program in floyd county... you can pick up a form from any city hall...the county auditor's office...or by contacting your county's emergency management office. there is also an online link to that form on our website at kimt dot com. live in mason city - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / thank you alex. for those in floyd and cerro gordo counties - flood clean up kits are still available at the mason city fire department or through floyd county emergency management. kimt.com:local news we have a link on how to contact them with this story at kimt dot com under local news. /