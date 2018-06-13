Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (6-13-18)

next. sara wx weather-live-3 weather-live-2 the sunshine finally returned today and is helping to dry things out, but we're tracking some isolated showers and storms. this will mainly be during the early evening hours. while the beginning of the overnight time period will be quiet, scattered showers and storms will return for the beginning of thursday. the severe weather potential will be low, but in the hard hit areas from the rain some isolated flooding will be possible. clouds will decrease for thursday afternoon and into thursday night. this weekend will be very hot. the heat will be back on friday with highs in the lower 90's and will continue throughout the weekend. isolated storms will be possible overnight friday and into saturday morning. next week we will begin with showers and storms on monday with highs falling to the lower 80's for the beginning of next week. tonight: isolated storms early/mostly cloudy. lows: lower 60's. winds: southeast at 3 to 6 mph. thursday: scattered storms/pm clearing. highs: near 80. winds: southeast at 10 to 15 mph. thursday night: partly cloudy/isolated storms. lows: mid to upper 60's. winds: southeast 10 to 15 mph. thank you tyler. /