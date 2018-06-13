Speech to Text for Rochester named first Intercultural City in US

rochester is becoming the first city in the united states to join the council of europe's intercultural cities initiative program. the goal of program is to embrace diversity as a benefit to the community. kimt news three's annalise johnson shows us what this means for rochester...and its residents.xxx journey to growth-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:first intercultural city in the us rochester, mn it is an exciting day. we're number one huh rebeca sedarski addressed the crowd about the importance of diversity in the community. journey to growth-pkg-3 what i love about rochester is that we are so inclusive and i felt that we have gone through a journey. at the beginning - it wasn't so when i first came here 20 some years ago it didnt feel like that journey to growth-pkg-7 irena guidokova flew to rochester from france for the event. she think it's the responsibility of individual cities to frame diversity as an asset - not a burden. lowerthird2line:irena guidokova head of division inclusion and discrimination programs, council of europe if politicians and if cities dont share the ideas of human right - tolerance - diversity - and inclusion - so we need cities to take up the role of rebuilding those values from the grass roots journey to growth-pkg-9 its those values that sedarski believes makes rochester a better place to live - work - and play. but if we perceive that we are inclusive and that we are valued as people working in our city then we will give 150 percent to our city with the initiative - the city will be assessed and given advice on how to shape their policies... rochester will also have the chance to learn what other cities are doing across the world that works well for them. bringing in the resources from the network and the know how and also tapping into the knowledge and ideas here in rochester to help increase the collective knowledge of the intercultural cities community and guidokova hopes more u-s cities will follow rochester's example. certainly i hope rochester will be a success and will show the way for many others in the u-s in rochester, annalise johnson, kimt news three. / there are currently more than one hundred designated iintercultural cities in europe...and also some in japan - korea - africa - mexico - and canada. / every