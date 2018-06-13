Speech to Text for Dredging Impact on Businesses

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

are starting to go down across the area. and because of that...no wake restrictions have been lifted at albert lea lake and fountain lake. wake restriction-vo-1 lowerthird2line:fountain lake dredging albert lea, mn and right now...dredging is underway at fountain lake...to improve the water quality. we talked with those at a local business who think this process will boost boat sales.xxx wake restriction-sot-1 wake restriction-sot-2 now that the lakes are better, it's just going to create more of a need for us too. yeah i think it's a real plus for us, as well as the who community, but especially for us. the dredging will take place over the next two years. /