Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 6-13-18

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall(((we are starting off clear as we stay sunny through this wednesday. temperatures will be comfortably near 80 for highs today. the humidity has dropped since yesterday, but it will return for this weekend. clouds and storm chances will return for thursday. a warm front will pass over the upper midwest causing the storm chances. the heat will be back with us for this weekend. heat and humidity return for the weekend with highs in the lower 90's with feel like temps approaching 100 degrees. be sure to drink plenty of water this weekend. friday, saturday, and sunday look to remain dry with the exception. we will see sunshine for saturday and sunday. monday: thunderstorm s roll through and will cool us off to the 80's. today: mostly sunny. highs: near 80. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. tonight: increasing clouds/isolate