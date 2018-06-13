Speech to Text for Embracing diversity

happening in just a few hours, rochester is committing to embrace diversity. happening in just a few hours, rochester is committing to embrace diversity. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us now live from city hall in downtown rochester to explain./// here at city hall atrium, rochester will be joining a program called "intercultural cities initiative" or i?c?i. the program helps cities think of diversity of an advantage... and people in rochester tell me, they're happy about this pledge the city is taking. according to data u?s?a rochester is about 80 percent white, with asian and black being the second and third most common races and ethnicies. now the ici program is a 5 year program and costs about 45 thousand dollars. rochester diversity council is helping facilitate payments but are not actually financing the program. live in rochester, annalisa pardo, kimt news three. the rochester city council approved rochester joining the i?c?i program in april. today's signing ceremony will be held at 11am in city hall's atrium.