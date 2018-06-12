Speech to Text for Healthy teeth healthy baby

leadership council./// over one third of children have some sort of tooth decay before they enter kindergaten. that's according to the c?d?c. now ? the minnesota department of health is working to educate parents ? caregivers ? and health care professionals on dental needs for children. it's all part of a new campaign called healthy teeth ? healthy baby. julie stanton is a new mother herself and she thinks this is an amazing initiative.xxx "i hear a lot of stories of very young children having to go to the dentist and get a lot of dental work done and itss ometimes really a battle with young children and parents in a dental chair" stanton says as her baby's teeth are coming in ? she's made sure to introduce her daughter to a toothbrush and healthy brushing routines./// it's a sound that can fill a sanctuary... xxx organ playing the sound of an organ. there are organ recitals taking place in rochester every tuesday this summer at trinity lutheran church... they start at 12:15 p?m. the recitals go through august 28th./// the newman softball team is hosting a triangular tonight with a tall order of 8th ranked a?g? w?s?r... plus it's rivalry night on the softball diamond