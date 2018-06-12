Speech to Text for MC Call Center Closes

people across mason city are busy cleaning after the flooding over the weekend. but the call center to report damage is now closed. fema call-vo-1 lowerthird2line:call center closes mason city, ia for the last few days...residents could call and report damage or ask for clean-up assistance. the report asks how much water you got and if you still have water. it also asks where the damage is located in your home. they take all the info and then submit it to the state. bonnie fritz volunteered at the call center. today fritz and the other volunteers received more than 120 calls...and she says it wasn't easy asking community members questions about their damage at first. xxx fema call-sot-1 lowerthird2line:bonnie fritz volunteer it gets easier after a while to learn how to say the right thing it is a little nerve wrecking at first, but it's very helpful. washed roads-vo-1 lowerthird2line:corn field damaged fillmore county, mn and local