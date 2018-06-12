Speech to Text for Korean veteran weighs in on North Korea Summit

summit between president trump and north korean leader kim jong un has one area veteran hoping for something positive to come out of it. reax to korean summit-vo-1 lowerthird2line:veteran weighs in on korea summit britt, ia connie burgardt served as a marine for 13 months during the korean war. he fought mostly along the 38th parallel...which is the dividing line between north and south korea.xxx reax to korean summit-sot-1 lowerthird2line:connie burgardt britt, ia "i think it's a real good thing. i hope they keep improving, i imagine they'll have more talks. and kim jong un i think is probably wanting to change because he's seen the difference between south korea and north korea..." the discussions included the denuclearizatio n of the korean penisula... and the u-s ending joint military exercises with south korea. /