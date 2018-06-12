Speech to Text for Confusion after Leroy Community Pool loses funding

community pool is still open - but its future is uncertain. come to the pool-vo-1 lowerthird2line:the leroy community pool is open...for now leroy, mn pool manager lindsay milks tells kimt that the pool is dependant on private donations... but the major contributors from the pool board announced in january that they will no longer be funding the pool as of june first. milks thinks this date has confused people. while the board said they would stop financially supporting the pool at the beginning of the month - the pool is still open. she says she won't know until the end of the month if this confusion has hurt their attendance numbers.xxx come to the pool-sot-1 lowerthird2line:lindsay milks manager, leroy community pool i actually had a conversation with a lady a couple of weeks ago who wanted to sign her kids up for swimming lessons but she called me shes like i didn't know you guys were open. someobody told me you werent then somebody told me you were in november - the district will vote whether to fund the pool through tax dollars. if that vote doesn't pass - milks tells kimt she thinks it is likely the pool will close. / it's an