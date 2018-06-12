Speech to Text for Recovery is Happening holds march

the opioid epidemic continues to be a growing concern across the nation and in many of the communities in north iowa and southern minnesota. kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us live in rochester - where a local organization is trying to make a difference in the lives of those that the epidemic is affecting. calyn?xxx recovery is happening-lintro-3 amy - i'm here outside recovery is happening... a short-term drug recovery facility. just this past weekend people were marching along north broadway... recovery is happening-lintro-2 in support of this organization they believe in.xxx recovery is happening-pkg-1 recovery is happening-pkg-3 nat: down with dope, up with hope several people chose to walk on sunday for the "not again" march. not again for no more overdoses, not again for no more violence, not again for thievery... recovery is happening-pkg-4 all the things that are entailed when you get caught up in this substance use disorder. lowerthird2line:recovery is happening march rochester, mn joe saia is a certified peer recovery specialist for recovery is happening... an organization that is still fairly new in the rochester community. recovery is happening-pkg-5 nat this march is one of many events the group is doing to bring about awareness and educate people about drug addiction recovery. william whitehorn helped organize the march... and is a recovering addict himself. he looks to share his story to help others. recovery is happening-pkg-8 it is possible to recover from your mistakes. it is possible to recover the things that you lost. so we're living testaments of it and we're just here to advocate for them. recovery is happening-pkg-6 the organizaton also gives hope to people like shaketa clark... recovery is happening-pkg-7 it's keeping me in recovery. it's keeping my sobriety. it's giving me something to do in my life that is meaningful... /