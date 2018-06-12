Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 weather Forecast (6-12-2018)

sara wx weather-live-3 weather-live-2 the clouds have been really stubborn today and if we are lucky we will get a few breaks in the cloud cover this evening. unfortunately we may see a few pop up storms for the eastern side of the viewing area as well. i am anticipating most of the severe chances to stay east of the area. we clear tonight allowing for sunshine on wednesday and highs near 80 degrees. a few showers remain possible for wednesday night with isolated storm chances for thursday. heat and humidity return for the weekend with highs in the lower 90's with heat indices approaching 100 degrees. be sure to drink plenty of water this weekend. friday, saturday, and sunday look to remain dry with the exception of friday night. we will see sunshine for saturday and sunday. monday: thunderstorms roll through and will cool us off to the 80's. tonight: isolated storms early/becoming clear. lows: mid to upper 50's. winds: northwest at 6 to 12 mph. wednesday: mostly sunny. highs: near 80. winds: west northwest at 6 to 12 mph. wednesday night: increasing clouds/isolated showers. lows: mid to upper 50's. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph.