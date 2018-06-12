Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 6-12-18

jon rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall(((this morning will have more clouds with a chance for some light rain. the clouds will break apart and the sun will return this afternoon. northwest winds will return today which will lead to more of a cool down as we wake up to a brisk wednesday morning. highs will be near 80 today and tomorrow with the clearer and drier weather. a few isolated storms may return wednesday night and into thursday. this will be caused by a warm front leading to a hit end to the work week. friday will have highs into the mid and upper 80's. saturday and sunday will both have highs around 90 degrees. storm chances will return starting next week which will lead to some relief from the heat. today: becoming sunny/isolated morning showers. highs: near 80. winds: northwest at 6 to 12 mph. tonight: mostly clear. lows: mid to upper 50's. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. wednesday: mostly sunny. thanks jon.