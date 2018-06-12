Speech to Text for Flooding clean-up continues

with all this severe weather, we have been seeing a lot of communities and neighbors come together to help each other out. but one street in mason city says there is something that isn't helping, and is actually causing more flooding problems. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live to explain. tyler ? south washington avenue here in mason city got some of the worst flooding last weekend. i talked to 5 houses in this neighborhood, every single one says it's mostly because of their neighbor down the road... elmwood?saint joseph cemetery. this video from jennifer hansen shows what south washington avenue looked like on saturday. neighbors say the pond at elmwood ? st joseph cemetery, which is slightly uphill from the neighborhood, overflows on their street. you can even see this morning there's flowers still from the graves down over here, so you know it's all coming from there. neighbors say this grate is often covered with debri which slows water from flowing, and causes it to run down this road, right into their neighborhood. for us the pond is a very big problem. as pretty as it is, it causes damage and hurts the people down here so for me the pond isn't worth it. they all tell me ? something needs to be done. lot of frustration and wen it happens we get a little hot headed thinking they can do something to now i had a phone conversation with randy opheim, who is the manager of the cemetery. he tells me the residents are correct where grates have been blocked in the past because of debri. but he says that wasn't the case this time... he tells me there was simply so much water this weekend, there was no avoiding that kind of overflow. now... with no more rain in the forecast for at least the next two days... it's time to get clean up started. but just as residents are working to clean up, city departments have been trying to prepare and respond to the weather the best way possible. steve o'neil is the emergency management coordinator for cerro gordo county. with emergency call staff on call in case evacuations are needed. he says the past few days remind him of a familiar, but sad time. its sad to think 10 years ago, you know what were you doing, you know, this. the mason city flood response center will be open from 9 am to 4 pm. people can call to report damage and request help for clean up. live in rochester... annalisa pardo... kimt news 3. thank you annalisa. pick?up dates for damaged items have not been set yet for mason city. but we do have a reminder from emergency management officials as you start to move your damaged materials to the curb. keep in mind that they need to be separated. here are the categories. appliances... like water heaters... refrigerators. .. washers and dryers. electronics... such as t?v's... computers and stereos... and then furniture and carpet./// and we want you to know the cerro gordo county emergency management agency is opening the mason city flood response center. residents can call to report or request clean up assistance. lines will be open tomorrow from 9 a?m to 4 p?m. we have a list of numbers to call on our website at kimt dot com on this story under local news.///