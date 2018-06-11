Speech to Text for Local highlights (6/11)

? coming into the 2018 softball season we knew charles city was going to be good. ? flash forward 17 wins... and things are at a whole new level. ? tonight.. the comets are playing their very first game... as the number one team in the state.xxx we can't just sit on the fact that the ranking is a ranking now we have to go out and prove it so hopefully it motivates them more to get better each day. ? it's the comets and decorah in a northeast iowa conference clash tonight. ? to no surprise sammi heyer is in the circle tonight for the comets and throwing some nasty stuff... here's one to catch decorah looking to end the side. ? kelby katcher gets things going in the second with two on... she grounds out but it scores a c?c run. ? the production at the plate may not be powerful... for charles city tonight but they still found a way to drive in runs like this sac fly from payton reams to bring in a speedy tayler schmidt. ? the real star tonight is the comets defense... two vikings on base here but the pop fly to cora crooks leaves them stranded. ? and then heyer with another k ends the 6th ? c?c goes on to win it 5?1./// ? lets head to the t?i?c... its rockford.. taking on number 12 newman. ? knights have a 5th inning lead... here come the warriors... gabby keith... the freshman drives one into the gap in right center field.... thats an rbi single. ? newman counters... with some defense... how about this defensive effort.. .the ol... 4?6?3 double play... that will get you out of the inning in a hurry. ? to the 6th we go... rockford mounts another rally... ella carroll.. puts some muscle into this one.. its an rbi double to the wall in right center. ? but the knights offense.. comes up clutch... theres macy alexander... lined shot into left field... newman gets the win.. 5?2./// ? we saw this next video at 6 oh clock tonight... but.. based on the reaction i've seen on twitter today.. people are watching this incredible act of sportsmanship.. thousands of times. ? this is a section title game between totino grace and mounds view... in central minnesota. ? pitcher ty koehn.. strikes out jack kocon... sending mounds view to the state tournament. ? these two have been friends for a long time.. so instead of celebrating.. ty goes to home plate.. to give his childhood buddy a hug. ? after the game.. ty tells reporters... our friendship is more important than the outcome of a silly game.// ? new iowa baseball rankings are out today.. newman is still number one in 1?a... taking on rockford tonight. ? the story of this game... is newman pitcher blake martinez... in this game.. he is blake o matic.... a 6 inning no? hitter. ? and his offense gives him the support he needs... matthew