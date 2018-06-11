Speech to Text for Surviving without power

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

during the weekend's storms ? several people lost power. while most folks think about food going bad in their freezers or refrigerators ? for some it can mean life or death. on the scene k?i?m?t news three's brian tabick is speaking to one family about getting the help they two days since the store we still have high waters and a lot of storm damage and disbelief from those who live here probably the third day in a row that everybody's been down here timmy reese is one of many checking out his town after storms knocked down walls, destroyed baseball fields and broke trees. this big trees been here for quite a while reese loves storms and loves chasing them. we got a pretty good sized one forming and it's probably going to drop soon. but this one gave him a little scare. seeing the sheer size and how big it could've been i mean i legitimately saw a blue i in that huge storm. but it wasn't the storm that scared him as much has the power going out for him and around a dozen others causing him to have to find away to get his mom natural sound the oxygen she needs. she requires oxygen at night and sometimes during the day and stuff because things got a little hard to get a little rough and it's just just have oxygen to live it's a simple as that timmy says those on the rockford fire department went door to door to those with illnesses like hers giving oxygen tanks and generators and taking away the worry. seeing how much everybody cared and how quickly everybody came together and helped out right away you know that was completely amazing so that vacation...taking the