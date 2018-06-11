Speech to Text for Police chief reactions

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new tonight... for the first time since the decision was made to remove roy alston as a candidate for rochester's chief of police... members of the police oversight commission met to discuss what happened. live kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan is live at the government center now? katie surprisingly the only conversation that took place was one that said they'd be rescheduling the discussion to the next meeting in order to bring someone in who can speak to the process more. i spoke with a couple members of our community today to see how they're feeling after roy alston's removal from the police candidacy and what they're hoping for in the future. "in the best case scenario, the most believing every human being is good, i believe that what we're observing is an incredibly tragic case of unconscious bias on behalf of the commission." kindra is a member of the olmsted county human rights commission... a mother, and rochester community member. she has been part of the entire police chief selection process as much as possible and says she cannot believe the decision that was made. "at the worst case i think what we're seeing is racism and systemic racism." siham abdi is a junior at mayo high school. she says even as a young person in our community she feels like she could see alston's potential. "considering how overly qualified he seemed to me, i mean i'm just a high school student but at the same time you could see he had the credentials for this job." and as a high school student she feels her opinion matters. "in the end, people my age are moving up. we're going to be ones affected by everything like dmc is starting and i don't know, i just hope that the police chief that is chosen is the one that's right for the job." kindra says she's hopeful for someone who can guide her son in the way siham hopes a new police chief can guide her (and our commnunity. "what's going to happen to my son when he's 16 or 17 or 19 and he makes a mistake and hes at a party and he's with one of his friends. is he going to witness something like thats happened across the us that is beyond acceptable when it comes to police and community reactions? i don't want that for my the commission is currently working on bringing someone in to the next meeting on july 9th to talk more on the topic so be sure to stay with kimt as we learn more. live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3. thanks brooke. there is talk of bringing someone from h?r, and from the civil service to the next meeting but it's still up for discussion./// it's good news for