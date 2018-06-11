Speech to Text for Shelter Flooded

some helping hands... an organization offering support to homeless families in rochester is picking up the pieces. a water pipe burst this past weekend... damaging all their donations. k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox is live outside of the home where volunteers are stepping in to help out...jeremiah? basketball tourn-lintro-2 raquel- im here at the family promise center in rochester where all of these donations can no longer be given to needy families. the director tells me a pipe burst ... and that coupled with heavy rains caused over 9 inches of water to flood the basement. basketball tourn-lpkg-1 lowerthird2line:shelter flooded rochester, mn vo: close to ten volunteers came to help clean the house... which acts as a homeless shelter... nat sot: today we been here since seven vo: delayna nitz took vacations days off work to offer a hand... sot: lowerthird2line:delayna nitz volunteer we're here today to try to salvage as much as we can taking linens to the laundry mat and things so these folks can have a blanket if they need it or a pillow if they need it. vo: flooded shelter-lpkg-6 within the last two weeks family promise day center in rochester had their basement flood twice.... this time the water exceeded nine inches. sot: was up to about here and it covered this entire area vo: basic necessities like bedding- tampons and soap had to be thrown away because of mold caused from the high water levels.... for christian nisbit it's a call to action. sot: lowerthird2line:christian nisbit volunteer caring at a higher level as far as being emphatic towards people that are here. seeing that's one more resource that can't be used. flooded shelter-lpkg-8 vo: working all day-volunteers like delayna say they will continue to help an organization that helps others. sot: you can't describe to people that giving back to others what a wonderful feeling it is. / raquel... the program's director tells me they are looking at moving their facility in the coming weeks... due to a mix of reasons... including outgrowing their current location and reoccuring flooding. reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. thank you jeremiah. family promise rochester helps more than 500 families in need. a change of rules