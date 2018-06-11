Speech to Text for Sanitation Facility Near Capacity

when they made it so the building could handle a large amount of water. the sanitation building can currently handle around 20 million gallons of water. xxx storm sewer-lmpkg-1 storm sewer-lmpkg-2 chuck thome is out taking a look at the raging winnebago river in east park natural sound that river runs right passed the sanitation building on birch drive you can see the clarifiers are completely full-- these ones here are around ten feet deep according to city workers. thome says it's incredible to see how much water the city can handle when the rivers and creeks over flow. storm sewer-lmpkg-3 luck i don't live by it it could have caused a lot more damage than it, i feel for the people who are having problems. the city tells me the sanitation building is pumping around 18 million gallons of water. that's 11 million more than average. in mason city