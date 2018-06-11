Speech to Text for Dealing with Flooding Aftermath

nobody was hurt, and we can recover." it's a common sight in the eastrbooke community. piles of wet carpet...sheet rock...shelving... even furniture...are stacked along the curb waiting for it to be picked up by the city. roger tietjens lives just up the street from ramaekers. eastbrooke-lpkg-6 "...have those wooden plugs the fire department gave to em years ago, and that stopped it. and then on saturday, it was coming up through the bathtub. so we bucketed and got it out of there and kept up with it and didn't get much more than an inch in the basement. the insurance is telling us to get rid of the carpet, so that's what we're working on now is getting rid of the carpet." eastbrooke-lpkg-7 as soon as flood waters receded... ramaekers says the neighborhood pitched in to help those in need. "can't say enough for my neighbors. all the help they gave us, and all the way they helped everybody in the neighborhood. if there was an upside to this kind of thing, it was really neat to see how the neighborhood came together and worked and helped each other out. what a really really great bunch of neighbors." ramaekers tells me that his insurance will not cover the damage due to his policy. live in mason city...alex jirgens...kimt news 3. / what to do with your stuff-grx-2 thank you alex. pick-up dates for damaged items have not been set yet for mason city. but we do have a reminder from emergency management officials as you start to move your damaged materials to the curb. keep in mind that they need to be separated. what to do with your stuff-grx-3 here are the categories. appliances...like water heaters...refrig erators...washe rs and dryers. electronics...su ch as t- v's...computers and stereos. and then furniture and carpet.