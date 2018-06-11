Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Weather
Radar
Maps & Radars
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Closings
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
CBS Video
Streaming Newscasts
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Weather
Radar
Maps & Radars
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Closings
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
CBS Video
Streaming Newscasts
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
Road Still Closed
12th St near Florida Ave is closed because the shoulder of the road washed out.
Posted: Mon Jun 11 16:48:19 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jun 11 16:48:20 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jenna Richardson
Mason City
Scattered Clouds
70°
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Overcast
70°
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Austin
Overcast
72°
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
70°
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Rochester
Broken Clouds
70°
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Another shot of rain tonight before a chance to dry out on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Radar
Eye In The Sky
Most Popular Stories
Flooding takes family home of 35 years.
Watch: Drone footage captures significant flooding in Mason City
Rainfall totals from June 8-10
Volunteers requested in Rockford to help deal with storm damage and debris
Rockford baseball and softball complex gets brunt of storm
Photos: Flooding, severe weather on June 9
Photos: Flooding in north Iowa, June 8
Severe weather batters north Iowa for 2nd time in as many days
Rockford is closed to inbound traffic, Avenue of the Saints Closed
Rockford cleans up after weekend winds
Latest Video
Shelter Flooded
Sanitation Facility Near Capacity
Dealing with Flooding Aftermath
Road Still Closed
FCC does away with net neutrality
KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (6-11-2018)
Stores work to stock up on supplies for flood cleanup
Wykoff residents thanked for cooperation
KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 6-11-18
Rockford cleaning up after storms
Community Events