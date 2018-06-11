Clear

Road Still Closed

12th St near Florida Ave is closed because the shoulder of the road washed out.

Posted: Mon Jun 11 16:48:19 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jun 11 16:48:20 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jenna Richardson
