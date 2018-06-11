Speech to Text for FCC does away with net neutrality

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a new set of rules at the federal communications commission went into effect today. it is called "restoring internet freedom"...meani ng that "net neutrality" as we know it is over. kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us live from our rochester studio to explain.xxx calyn live-lintro-2 amy - net neutrality means online service providers must treat all internet traffic the same. the f-c-c's vote to repeal the rules means ending previous consumer protections preventing internet service providers from blocking or slowing legal traffic or even charging for faster delivery of some content. many people i spoke to today aren't thrilled about the change.xxx net neutrality-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:end of net neutrality kimt news 3 haron arama and solomon antoine are in the start-up phase of a new app... and tell me they don't foresee the change in net neutrality affecting them. it's something they don't think will happen over night... but rather a change overtime. arama thinks it will change the way people receive content on sites like youtube... hulu or netflix.xxx net neutrality-mpkg-3 "those types of companies where users are on their sites for long periods of time and using up a lot of bandwidth, that can have an effect on how internet service providers allow those types allow those companies to distribute their content over their networks." calyn live-ltag-2 some people i spoke to say they don't think the majority of the public understands what net neutrality is... and won't notice the effects of not having it until later. live in the rochester studio, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / thank you calyn. u-s senator amy klobuchar says she's extremely disappointed in the f-c-c's ruling. saying in part... net neutrality-tag-2 i have always believed that the internet should remain fair, open, and equal for all who use it... and will continue to work to support our rural communities, consumers, and small businesses who rely on the internet. the house should do the same and vote as soon as possible to protect net neutrality. /