Speech to Text for Stores work to stock up on supplies for flood cleanup

/ many hoemonwers who were affected by the floods are heading to retails stores to pick up some much needed supplies. but with so many people buying up cleaning supplies... some of the items in demand are becoming hard to find. kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live at kramer ace hardware in mason city to see what's left in stock. alex?xxx maplive:flood cleanup supplies mason city, ia google earth 2018 google kramer ace hardware.jpg amy - customers have been coming in to kramer ace hardware all day today getting things like sump pumps and fans. but with the fear of more rain on the way... supplies are selling out quick. however - supervisor joe simmelink tells me that the store does have a plan in place if more supplies are needed.xxx emergency supplies-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:flood cleanup supplies mason city, ia shop vacs...are on hand at many stores...but at kramer's ace hardware...they' re flying off the shelves... despite getting a recent truck load from their la crosse wisconsin warehouse. the store is also seeing a lot of customers coming in for sump pumps... drain plugs... fans... and bleach. supervisor joe simmelink was at the store handling equipment in the wake of friday's floods...and says the store has a plan in place.xxx lowerthird2line:joe simmelink kramer ace hardware "usually kris kramer is the one. she goes in and sees what we have in stock and orders a special shipment, usually within a day or two, when we run out." / emergency supplies-ltag-2 now for those who came to the store earlier and noted that supplies are running low... simmelink tells me that their weekly truck will arrive here at the store tomorrow. live in mason city...alex jirgens...kimt news 3. / thank you alex. kramer ace hardware's assistant manager linda germanson tells kimt that the store stayed open an hour later than usual last night to serve customers trying to clean up. /