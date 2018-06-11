Speech to Text for Wykoff residents thanked for cooperation

/ water services are now restored in fillmore county following flooding over the weekend. wykoff sewer system-vo-1 lowerthird2line:residents thanked for limiting water use wykoff, mn the rain we saw friday and saturday caused the town's water treatment plant to flood. residents were asked to temporarily stop using water so the city could pump excess water from the plant's basement. becky schmidt works for the city of wykoff. she says everyone in the community came together to help restore water service. the tells k-i-m-t that without the community's help - they would still be struggling.xxx flooded shelter basement-sot-1 lowerthird2line:becky schmidt wykoff, mn even on facebook everyone got together and passed the word. if it wouldn't be for that we probably couldn't kept up with the pumping. the city was able to clear all the excess water from the plant. water service is now back