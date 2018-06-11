Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 6-11-18

meteorologist jon rivas for a check of today's weather forecast. (((weather at wall(((waking up to some isolated showers and storms mostly in north iowa. the severe weather threat will be low this morning with an elevated flood threat for the areas that saw the most rain this weekend. better chance for severe weather happens tonight with storms returning. there will be a 1?2 out of 5 chance for severe weather for the area tonight. the greatest threats will be strong winds, large hail, and additional flooding. there will be a couple days of dry weather for us this week. we will have some days of sunshine for tuesday and wednesday with highs in the lower 80's. while we will continue warming to the middle low 80's by the end of the week, we will see storms return wednesday night which will last through friday. temperatures will climb into the upper 80's saturday, but storm chances will return sunday. today: mostly cloudy/isolate d storms. highs: middle to upper 70's/near 80. winds: southeast at 15 to 20 mph. tonight: scattered storms. lows: low 60s. winds: southeast becoming at 10 to 15 mph. tuesday: mostly sunny. thanks jon. still ahead.. what we are expecting ahead of a busy night for the charles city school board... plus... new menopause research suggests symptoms are happening to women well beyond their midlife years. we're looking