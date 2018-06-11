Speech to Text for Rockford cleaning up after storms

on kimt dot com under cities in floyd county are also cleaning up after severe weather this weekend. according to the county's emergency management... there's still a few rockford residents without power tonight. kimt news three's annalisa pardo tells us how the town is coming together to overcome the storm.xxx you can't drive through rockford without hearing saw and seeing damage trees from 75 mile per hour winds that tore through the town. dee schweizer spent her day cleaning up the trees in her yard. i love those big trees and i'm sad about them we set up our tables under those two trees and sold sweet corn here. dee's not the only one cleaning up. this is our sixth trip, but it moves quick thyre pretty organized up there. thanks to everyone helping out ? like alex herve... it's the right thing to do. its been a steady stream for about three hours. help that's keeping people like dee immediately we had friends here that were helping us clean?up efforts in rockford resume at 8 o'clock tomorrow morning.///