Press conference in Mason City updates public

says the city is in "emergency response mode" after days of severe weather. at a press conference today ? he and city officials updated the public on how the city is coping with the floodings and preparing for more rain. mayor schickel reminded people of safety concerns that can come with flooded basements... and the city put together these flood kits. they are available for pick?up at the fire department. jennifer hansen is gateful for the city's help but says her street ? which looked like this on saturday ? can't use what's in the flood kits. the damge is so bad, they need more help.xxx what mason city can do to help cause my answer would be to bring a porta potty down here because these people havent had a toilet in four days. cant wash laundry in our neighborhood, we cant run water in our houses, we cant flush a toilet. so i appreciate the fact that they have these kits for people but really it doesn't help us. hansen says she has not contacted the city to ask for such resources. the city says the water in mason city (is safe to drink. chief brinkley reminded people not to play in the water... saying you don't know what's in